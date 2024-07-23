Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in Cerro Porteno winger Gabriel Aguayo, but run the risk of losing out given that he is not currently their priority and has suitors elsewhere, according to the Daily Express.

At the age of 19, Aguayo is already playing first-team football with the Paraguayan club and has notched up 18 appearances for them.

Premier League club Wolves have taken note of his potential and are exploring what would be needed to sign the player permanently in the summer.

However, Aguayo is not their priority signing at this point in time with other pressing issues also in hand.

Their stance might prove costly though, with other clubs also in line to secure his signature.

MLS outfits Nashville SC and DC United have both held talks with the Paraguyan club with the aim of signing Aguayo.

However, they want an initial loan deal which would be made permanent in the winter, something Cerro Porteno are not very keen on.

They want to sell him permanently and it remains to be seen whether their stance proves helpful for Wolves.