Aston Villa are still keeping ‘contacts active’ for Atletico Madrid superstar Joao Felix despite the deal being deemed difficult, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Villa Park outfit have been very active in the transfer window in terms of incoming and outgoing so far.

They are on the verge of losing their wing wizard Moussa Diaby to Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad and that has given Unai Emery leeway to aim for another big capture.

Villains boss Emery is a big admirer of the Atletico Madrid forward even though a deal is not easy.

However, the Villa Park outfit are not ready to give up on Felix as they are keeping a close eye on Emery’s dream target.

It is suggested that Aston Villa are keeping ‘contacts active’ for Felix as they continue to probe what would be an expensive deal.

Felix spent the majority of his past two seasons on loan away from the Spanish giants with Chelsea and Barcelona, respectively.

Atletico Madrid are open to letting him go this season for the right price and Aston Villa can provide Champions League football in the upcoming season as well.

Now it remains to be seen if the Premier League side will offer a significant transfer sum to convince the player and the club to consider the move.