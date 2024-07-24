Blackburn Rovers still have ‘a lot of work to do’ to get the capture of Japanese striker Yuki Ohashi over the line, according to Sky Sports News.

John Eustace has been looking for more firepower ahead of the new season and may now have found it in the shape of Ohashi.

Blackburn have agreed a fee with Japanese side Sanfrecce Hiroshima for the 27-year-old and are now working on getting the transfer done.

Ohashi will fly to England in the next few days, but Blackburn do have ‘a lot of work to do’ to make sure he can join.

The Ewood Park outfit must get a visa for the Japanese striker and make sure he is granted a work permit.

He is expected to be able to get the necessary documents as Blackburn consider him to be a player with top talent.

The 27-year-old has scored eleven goals in 22 games in the J League this year.

Ohashi only joined Sanfrecce Hiroshima earlier this year and still has another three years left on his deal with the Japanese club.