Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has several offers on his table but he wants to wait for an opportunity to return to Real Madrid.

Kepa spent last season on loan at Real Madrid and was part of the squad that won the league title and the Champions League.

While he was not a regular, the Spaniard enjoyed being part of the dressing room and the atmosphere at Real Madrid.

He is training away from the rest of the Chelsea squad and will not be travelling to the US for their pre-season tour.

The Spaniard has Chelsea’s permission to find a new club and according to Spanish daily AS, he has a few offers on his table.

However, Kepa has put all the options on the backburner as he wants to wait for an offer to return to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid would only try to re-sign him if they sell Andriy Lunin in the ongoing transfer window.

Kepa is willing to bide his time and check whether Real Madrid make a move for him later in the window.