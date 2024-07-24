Chelsea have sent a bid in for Villarreal shot-stopper Filip Jorgensen and the player is also keen on the move, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The London club are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper despite Djordje Petrovic and Robert Sanchez’s presence at the club.

Enzo Maresca is the new Blues boss and he is a big admirer of 22-year-old Sweden-born Villarreal custodian Jorgensen.

Jorgensen was the Yellow Submarine’s first-choice goalkeeper last season as he started 36 league matches for them.

It was suggested that Chelsea made contact with the club for Jorgensen in recent days.

And now it has been reported that Chelsea have sent in an offer in the region of €20m for Jorgensen, with the player eager to complete the move.

The Premier League club also have the likes of Mads Hermansen of Leicester City and Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili on their shortlist.

Now it remains to be seen if the La Liga club will accept the opening offer from Chelsea or they will ask for more to let their primary choice custodian go.