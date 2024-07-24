Serie A giants Roma have tabled a new offer for West Ham target Alexander Sorloth as they push to take him to Italy from Villarreal.

Sorloth was the second-highest scorer in La Liga last season with 23 league goals for Villarreal and is wanted at several clubs in Europe.

West Ham are in the market for a striker and the Norwegian is one of the forwards the club are tracking this summer.

Serie A outfit Roma failed with an initial offer earlier in the transfer window but are back with a new bid.

According to Spanish daily Relevo, Roma have put in a new bid to try and get him out of Villarreal in the ongoing transfer window as they intensify their efforts.

It has been claimed that the new offer is close to the €30m mark and the two clubs are in active negotiations.

Daniele De Rossi wants to bring in a new forward and Sorloth is a player the Roma boss admires.

The Norwegian is happy at Roma and is not keen to force his way out of the club this summer.

He had a prior spell at Crystal Palace where he struggled, but has since enjoyed success in Turkey, Germany and Spain.