Turkish club Trabzonspor are planning a new move for their long-term target Paul Onuachu and want to seal a deal with Southampton this week.

After an impressive season in the Turkish Super Lig with Abdullah Avci’s side wherein he made 21 goal contributions in 26 matches, Onuachu has been linked with a move back to the Turkish club.

The transfer saga though has dragged on for quite some time now with no definitive solution being found.

Despite the Saints lowering their valuation to €10m, an agreement is yet to be reached between the two clubs.

However, according to Turkish outlet Sabah, Trabzonspor are now preparing a final raid on Southampton for the player.

With the new Turkish season fast approaching, Trabzonspor want to finish their squad reconstruction and want to conclude the move for Onuachu.

They will try to conclude a move for the 30-year-old this week.

Onuachu on his part has also conveyed his desire to return to Trabzonspor again this season.

Southampton however are clear that Onuachu will only leave for a valuation they are happy with.