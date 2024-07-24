Eddie Howe was given little advance notice by Newcastle United when they appointed Paul Mitchell as their new sporting director this month, according to The Athletic.

Mitchell took charge as the club’s sporting director earlier this month following a long and arduous search by Newcastle.

Dan Ashworth put down his notice earlier in the year and Howe had been pushing the club to seek a replacement for the current Manchester United sporting director.

Dougie Freedman was Newcastle’s top choice and the manager was in favour of getting him but he decided to stay at Crystal Palace.

However, Howe’s consent was not taken when Newcastle decided to appoint Mitchell earlier this month.

The Newcastle manager was given little advanced notice with the appointment of the former Tottenham and Monaco transfer guru.

Mitchell has already reportedly gone against the manager’s wishes by holding talks for the signature of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Newcastle will be hopeful that Howe and Mitchell will end up developing a good working relationship going forward.