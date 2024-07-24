Fiorentina still do not have an agreement with Chelsea over a transfer formula for Cesare Casadei this summer.

The 21-year-old has had loan spells at Reading and Leicester City and is not part of Chelsea’s plans going forward.

Chelsea are open to offers for the former Inter Milan academy graduate and is attracting interest from Italy this summer.

Fiorentina have been in talks to sign him and are pushing hard to take Casadei back to Italy in the ongoing transfer window.

However, according to Sky Italia, an agreement over a transfer formula is still not in place between the two clubs.

Fiorentina and Chelsea are still negotiating the transfer formula that would see Casadei leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Serie A outfit are said to be keen on signing him on loan with an option to buy in the near future.

Casadei is also a target for Napoli where Antonio Conte is believed to be interested in signing him.