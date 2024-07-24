Fulham have increased their offer for Fenerbahce full-back Jayden Oosterwolde and are now awaiting a response from Jose Mourinho’s club, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Oosterwolde caught the attention of multiple English clubs this summer and attempts are being made to take him to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest, Ipswich City and West Ham United were three clubs to take interest initially and the player’s agent told us that his client is in demand.

Fulham are pushing for Oosterwolde and are suggested to have already made one off, which they have now followed up.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim (via Sabah), Fulham’s latest offer is around €22m which is €4m more than they initially tabled.

It now remains to be seen what the Turkish club’s response to Fulham’s offer is.

Mourinho’s club want a figure of €30m from any sale and the club’s sporting director Mario Branco has been in constant touch with the Cottagers in an attempt to increase the figure.

With Oosterwolde having interest from several quarters, other clubs cannot be ruled out of getting involved in the race.