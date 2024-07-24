Torino have joined the race for the signature of Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei, who is also wanted at Fiorentina, Napoli and Bologna.

The 21-year-old midfielder is expected to leave Chelsea this summer as he is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Fiorentina are interested in signing him and are in talks with Chelsea to take him back to Italy in the ongoing transfer window.

Napoli and Bologna have also made enquiries for the midfielder but are yet to make any concrete proposals.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Torino are also in the mix for Casadei in the ongoing transfer window.

The Serie A club are in the market for a midfielder after Ivan Ilic left for Zenit St. Petersburg this summer.

Casadei has been identified as a potential replacement for Ilic in Paolo Vanoli’s midfield next season.

Chelsea are keen to sell him rather than listen to more loan offers for Casadei this summer.

The midfielder has had loan spells at Reading and Leicester City and is believed to be keen to return to Italy.