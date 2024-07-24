German Bundesliga side Stuttgart are also amongst the clubs interested in landing Liverpool’s in-demand defender Sepp van den Berg.

The Dutchman was in good form with Mainz in the Bundesliga last season, but has now returned to Liverpool following the end of his loan.

Arne Slot is taking a good look at him in pre-season, however the defender wants to play regularly and that looks tough at Anfield.

A host of clubs are keen on Van den Berg, including PSV Eindhoven and Hoffenheim.

Stuttgart can also be added to that list, according to Sky Deutschland, although last season’s Bundesliga runners-up are ‘not concrete’ with their interest yet.

They have yet to get in touch with Liverpool about possibly signing Van den Berg.

Liverpool are suggested to want around €20m for Van den Berg and that is a sum interested sides have so far shown no intention of meeting.

The Reds have not signed a single player so far this summer and it is unclear just how much Slot will be backed in the transfer market, which may make him less keen to give up Van den Berg.