Rangers are set to bag a fee of around €5m from the imminent sale of one of their out of favour stars, which will boost Philippe Clement’s transfer kitty.

Clement has been open about the need to sell to buy and is aiming to offload a number of players with striker Sam Lammers uppermost in his mind.

Lammers’ loan spell at FC Utrecht in the second half of last season was a massive success and helped him to generate interest in him this summer.

Rangers have been keen to move him on and now look set to do so.

It emerged recently that the forward is closing in on a move to FC Twente from Rangers in the ongoing transfer window.

Now further details have come to light.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Glasgow giants are set to be richer by around €5m from the sale of the forward.

Lammers is closing in on a permanent exit from Rangers and the Glasgow giants are set to earn a fee.

Personal terms also seem to be in place, with Lammers expected to sign a three-year contract with Twente.

The striker’s wages were a problem for his Dutch suitors and it remains to be seen whether he has agreed to take a pay cut.

Lammers though looks on his way out of Rangers barring any late hiccups.