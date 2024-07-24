Galatasaray are still interested in getting their hands on Manchester United midfielder and Fulham target Scott McTominay this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Scotland midfielder’s future at Manchester United is under the scanner despite the club not actively looking to sell him.

Fulham have their eyes on McTominay with Manchester United rejecting their initial offer of £17m earlier in the transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly expecting Fulham to table an improved offer but McTominay continues to have suitors in Turkey.

It has been claimed that Galatasaray are still keen on getting their hands on the midfielder this summer.

The Turkish giants have been keeping tabs on the player this summer and have been exploring a deal.

Galatasaray are still eyeing a move for McTominay and are likely to keep monitoring the situation.

McTominay’s sale would be considered pure profit for Manchester United and could open up the market for them in their pursuit of a new midfielder this summer.