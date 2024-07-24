Hoffenheim have held talks with the camp of Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg over a potential move to the Bundesliga club this summer.

Van den Berg has made it clear that he wants to leave Liverpool but has travelled with the squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

PSV Eindhoven are interested in taking him back to the Netherlands and are pushing hard to sign the Dutchman.

Mainz, where he spent last season on loan, are still monitoring the defender’s situation in the ongoing transfer window.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Hoffenheim have joined the race for Van den Berg as well.

The German club were impressed with his performances for Mainz last season and are keen to get their hands on him.

They have already held talks with the Dutchman’s representatives with regards to a potential transfer this summer.

However, the major obstacle to signing Van den Berg is still Liverpool’s €20m valuation of the defender.