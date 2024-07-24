Hearts are pushing to land Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng on a permanent deal this summer, according to Football Scotland.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder is yet to make a senior appearance for Crystal Palace and has had loan spells in Scotland at Queen’s Park and Dundee.

Palace are keen to listen to offers for him as he is not close to breaking into Oliver Glasner’s first-team squad.

He is again attracting interest from north of the border where Hearts are interested in snapping up the player.

It has been claimed that the Scottish Premiership side want to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal instead of a loan.

He made 30 appearances for Dundee on loan and Hearts were impressed with what they saw from Boateng.

The Edinburgh outfit are working hard to work out a deal with Palace to sign him on a permanent deal.

The midfielder is open to a return to Scotland and is waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.