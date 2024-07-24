Derby County bound Jacob Widell Zetterstrom has admitted he has always followed English football, but is not willing to be drawn into specifically commenting on the Rams.

The Djurgarden goalkeeper has been the subject of interest this summer, with Premier League side Wolves keen on him.

The Molineux side though did not firm up their interest and Derby have stolen in to thrash out terms with Djurgarden.

Widell Zetterstrom is expected to make the move to Pride Park soon, but it is not something he is ready to discuss yet.

“I have nothing more to add than what has already been said”, Zetterstrom told Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt when asked about the Derby move.

Asked if he considers England to be a dream country to play football in, the goalkeeper replied: “Yes, I would say that. I have followed English football my whole life.”

Zetterstrom has been in fine form for Djurgarden in Swedish football this year and will now look to take that form to the English Championship.

Derby boss Paul Warne will be banking on Zetterstrom to hit the ground running, as the Rams aim to stay well clear of any trouble in the Championship after getting up from League One.