Leicester City will not be forced into making a new offer for Juventus winger Matias Soule and do not want to be dragged into an auction.

Juventus are keen to sell the winger to raise funds further and strengthen their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

However, no club are yet to get close to their €35m asking price, with Roma getting closest with their latest bid of €28m.

Leicester also tabled a bid of €25m, which was rejected and Juventus had been hoping that the Foxes would improve their offer; it was claimed they are in the driving seat.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), the newly promoted Premier League side will not be drawn into an auction and will make no further bids.

The winger has made it clear that he wants to join Roma and does not want to move to England at this stage of his career.

Leicester are suggested to have been sidelined by developments and look unlikely to lodge a fresh offer.

They will not be matching Roma’s bid, which they feel is too much for Soule, and have not responded to Juventus’ requests for an improved bid.

West Ham are also keen on Soule, but so far they have yet to make an offer.