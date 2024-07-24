Liverpool starlet Luke Chambers will feature on the Reds’ pre-season tour in the US before re-joining Wigan Athletic on loan for next season, according to the Daily Mail.

Chambers spent the second half of last season on loan at the Brick Community Stadium where he featured in 18 games and set up three goals for his team-mates.

Latics manager Shaun Maloney liked what he saw from the 20-year-old and has been trying to re-sign him.

A number of other clubs from the Championship have taken keen interest in Chambers but the Reds feel that the League One club are the best place for him to develop.

And he is to re-join Wigan.

Chambers though will complete the pre-season tour to the United States before sealing the exit.

The full-back will add European experience to the Wigan team having featured in three Europa League games for Liverpool last season.

He has represented England at different youth levels having started from Under-15 level.