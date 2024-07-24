Everton are paying a €3m loan fee to Napoli for the imminent arrival of attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom this summer.

Lindstrom is set to undergo a medical ahead of joining Everton from Napoli on an initial loan deal.

Everton have also inserted an option to buy, which if triggered could take the whole operation to the €25m mark.

The attacking midfielder was initially unsure about moving to Merseyside but finally gave his consent to the transfer on Tuesday.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Everton are paying a figure of €3m to Napoli as a loan fee for the midfielder’s arrival.

The Dane has been a top target for the Merseyside outfit and the club are pushing to secure his signature in the coming hours.

Everton will be paying a fee of €22m to Napoli if they agree to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of his loan stint.

Lindstrom struggled for minutes at Napoli last season and will now look to rekindle his career at Everton.