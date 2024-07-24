Everton linked Davinson Sanchez has insisted that being on the transfer radar of important clubs proves that he is doing a good job, but is not willing to be drawn on a switch from Galatasaray.

The Colombia international impressed in his first season in Turkey with Galatasaray, finishing an injury-disrupted season with 23 league appearances as his team won the Turkish Super Lig.

Sanchez’s performances have seen his reputation restored after a tricky spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

He has been linked with a possible move to Everton, in what would be a return to the Premier League.

Sanchez feels that being at the centre of transfer talk means he is doing well, but he is unwilling to speculated on whether he might leave Galatasaray this summer.

“It’s a reflection of good work. I’m a big believer in hard work, the ability to overcome challenges and getting out of your comfort zone”, Sanchez was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Star.

“The comfort zone always limits your possibilities. You can go much further than where you are.

“Teams and opportunities will come your way. Being on the radar of important teams makes you proud because you know you are doing a good job.

“We will see what is best for me and for the club.

“I still have a contract with Galatasaray and whatever decision is made will be made with my best interests in mind.”

Sanchez left England only last summer after Tottenham sold him for a fee of €9.5m.

Everton are claimed to have made an offer for Sanchez, but whether they go ahead when Jarrad Branthwaite is still at the club remains to be seen.

Branthwaite could now stay given Manchester United have signed Leny Yoro.