Manchester United are expecting another bid from Fulham for midfielder Scott McTominay, according to Sky Sports News.

The Red Devils have been very active in the transfer window in terms of incoming players and they are showing no signs of slowing down, with Manuel Ugarte eyed as a midfield reinforcement.

However, they need to offload players to help to fund new arrivals in the coming weeks.

Fulham are keen on replacing Joao Palhinha and Manchester United’s McTominay is a player they like.

The Red Devils consider McTominay a valuable squad player but they are willing to let him go for the right price as they are looking to invest heavily in a new defensive midfielder.

They have already rejected a bid worth £17m from the Cottagers earlier in the window which shows they want more for the 27-year-old.

Fulham however are not giving up on the Scot as the Old Trafford outfit are fully expecting another bid from them for McTominay.

How much Fulham might offer remains to be seen.

Now it remains to be seen if Fulham’s potential next bid for McTominay will be enough to convince the Red Devils to let him go.