Manchester United had a withdrawal from their pre-season tour party as the player in question is set to complete a move away from the club, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils have announced a 29-man squad to head to the United States on tour, with new signing Leny Yoro named as part of the travelling party.

Young forward Joe Hugill was also due to be part of the tour squad, but he pulled out.

Hugill is due to complete a loan move to League One side Wigan Athletic and withdrew to make the switch to the Latics.

Manchester United are keen for the 20-year-old to have more regular game time to develop and he spent the second half of last season on loan in League One at Burton Albion.

Hugill made 18 appearances in League One for the Brewers, scoring once and providing three assists.

The youngster was an unused substitute for Manchester United in two Champions League games last term.

He also made one Premier League matchday squad, but the Red Devils think about loan is best for Hugill for now.