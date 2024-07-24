Sheffield United, Burnley and LAFC have made offers to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien on loan this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

O’Brien spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and is not part of Nottingham Forest’s plans this summer as well.

Forest are keen to move on a player who has entered the final year of his contract with the Midlands club.

He remains a coveted player in the Championship and is also attracting interest from the United States.

It has been claimed that Sheffield United and Burnley have made approaches to sign O’Brien on loan this summer.

MLS outfit LAFC are also interested in taking him to the United States and have made a loan offer.

O’Brien is considering the three offers and he is continuing to weigh up his options this summer.

He has experience of playing in the United States with DC United and is also widely regarded as a solid player in the Championship.