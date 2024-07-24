Newcastle United are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Almeria right-back Marc Pubill in the summer transfer window.

With Kieran Trippier expected to leave Newcastle, the club are in the market to bring in a new right-back ahead of the new season.

Tino Livramento is the natural replacement for Trippier in the squad but Eddie Howe wants depth in the area in the upcoming campaign.

Newcastle have been keeping tabs on several right-backs across Europe as they seek to find a solution.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Almeria’s Pubill is one of the players Newcastle have been tracking.

Almeria got relegated from La Liga last season but the 21-year-old did enough to attract the interest of a few clubs in Europe.

Newcastle are keen but they are set to face fierce competition from a couple of clubs in Italy.

Bologna and Roma are the two sides who are pushing to take the young Spaniard to Italy in the summer.