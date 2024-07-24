AC Milan have set a steep asking price for Newcastle United to meet if they want to sign Malick Thiaw this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Newcastle have rekindled their interest in the German defender at the insistence of new sporting director Paul Mitchell.

The Newcastle deal-maker is a fan of the defender and the club are now pushing strong to take Thiaw to the north east of England this summer.

The Magpies are working on a deal and are claimed to be ready to offer €30m to sign Thiaw from the Serie A giants in the coming weeks.

However, according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, it would not be enough to cut the mustard with AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are open to selling him but want a deal worth €40m before sanctioning a move.

The two clubs have an excellent relationship and negotiated a deal that saw Sandro Tonali move to Newcastle last summer.

There is confidence that Newcastle and AC Milan could reach a compromise for Thiaw if the Magpies make a concrete move for him.