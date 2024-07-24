Rangers remain in talks with Turkish side Trabzonspor to sell skipper James Tavernier, according to Sky Sports News.

The Gers are getting ready to cash in on defender Connor Goldson, while striker Sam Lammers could also leave.

Selling club captain Tavernier could be seen as a bold move by boss Philippe Clement, but it is also on the agenda.

Trabzonspor have not yet made an acceptable offer for the right-back, but talks between the two clubs over a deal are continuing.

The Turkish Super Lig side have signed two former Rangers players already this summer in the shape of Borna Barisic and John Lundstram.

They are keen for Tavernier to make the same move and are working to find common ground with Rangers.

How Clement intends to cover the possible absence of Tavernier remains to be seen.

The defender regularly came up with key goals for Rangers in recent years and was also lethal from set piece situations.