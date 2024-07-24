Rangers boss Philippe Clement has confirmed that Connor Goldson has been given permission to head back to Cyprus to complete a move to Aris Limassol, according to Sky Sports News.

Goldson travelled to Cyprus earlier this week to scope out a possible move to Aris Limassol before flying back to the UK.

He was expected to be involved in a Rangers friendly against Birmingham City this evening, but was not in the squad.

Clement then confirmed that Goldson has been given permission to leave and discuss a move to another club.

That club are Cypriot outfit Aris Limassol and Goldson is now expected to complete the move.

Goldson, a long serving defender at Ibrox, fell out of favour under Clement towards the end of last term.

He is now set to be sold by Rangers, but it is unclear how much cash the centre-back will bring in.

Clement needs to sell to buy at present as he bids to shape a squad that can take the Scottish Premiership title off Celtic.