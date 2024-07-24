Rangers are set to offload one of their flops as he is ‘one step away’ from making a move away from Ibrox.

The Gers are hoping to cash in on a number of players over the coming weeks as they look to back boss Philippe Clement with fresh funds in the transfer window.

Defenders James Tavernier and Connor Goldson have both been heavily linked with moves, but Rangers could also find a source of funds in Sam Lammers.

The striker is firmly out of favour at Ibrox despite a six-month loan spell at FC Utrecht where he scored for fun.

He is now closing on a move to another Dutch team in the shape of FC Twente and is, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, just ‘one step away’.

It is unclear what terms Twente might be signing Lammers on.

The striker’s salary has been an issue for Dutch sides interested in signing him this summer and it remains to be seen if Lammers has agreed to a pay cut.

The move would though be a financial boost for Rangers as they seek to trim Clement’s squad and bring in funds.