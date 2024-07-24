One of Rangers’ attackers who could leave Ibrox this summer has suitors in Saudi Arabia, France and Spain, according to the Rangers Review.

Gers boss Philippe Clement has been open about needing to make player sales to be able to invest more in the transfer market this summer; Rangers missed out on earning fees from the exits of John Lundstram and Borna Barisic earlier in the summer.

Striker Cyriel Dessers won over some of his critics last season and was an important part of Clement’s squad, scoring 22 goals in all competitions.

However, there are question marks over his future at the club with several sides believed to be interested in him.

The forward recently admitted that he would like to stay at Rangers despite attracting interest from Italy.

However, it has been claimed that more clubs are in the mix for the signature of the Nigerian forward this summer.

Dessers is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and a few teams in France and Spain are also keeping tabs on him.

Rangers need to sell players to further strengthen their squad and are open to appropriate offers for Dessers this summer.

The Glasgow giants are likely to try and sign Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland if they end up selling the Nigerian.