Leeds United thrashed Hannover 96 on Wednesday in a behind-closed-doors friendly and the way the Whites ‘humiliated’ the opposition was ‘really scary’, a German newspaper has insisted.

Daniel Farke’s side made good on their pre-season preparations so far by beating Hannover 4-1, thanks to goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe and a Mateo Joseph brace.

A clean sheet eluded Leeds in Germany, but it was still a hugely impressive friendly performance from the Whites.

Hannover ply their trade in the German second tier and finished sixth last season as they put in a promotion tilt.

The way Leeds dealt with Hannover though shocked German newspaper Bild, who bemoaned a humiliation for the 2. Bundesliga side which was scary to witness.

Bild wrote: “It was really scary how 96 were humiliated by the English for large parts of the game in the 1:4 defeat. The first 96 shot on goal came after 34 minutes from Tresoldi (over). By then the score was already 0:2.”

Hannover coach Stefan Leitl pulled no punches after the match, admitting that Leeds were top class and have up top 15 outstanding players in their ranks.

He concedes the Whites are just better.

“We are good, but they are better than us. Leeds are top class, they have 12, 13, 14, 15 outstanding players”, he said.

“Against an opponent like that, we absolutely need to push ourselves to the limit – and we didn’t have that today.”

Leeds will be looking to use their German pre-season trip to the best possible effect in the coming days.

They have just one friendly back on home soil before the Championship starts, with Valencia the opposition on 3rd August at Elland Road.