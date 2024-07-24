Arsenal will give defender Riccardo Calafiori a medical in the United States after reaching an agreement to sign him from Italian side Bologna.

The Serie A club have had issues on the payment terms to iron out with Calafiori’s former side FC Basel, who are due to bank 50 per cent of the fee through a sell-on clause.

Now everything related to the transfer has been ironed out and the Italy international can move to Arsenal.

The Gunners are presently exchanging the necessary documents with Bologna and then Calafiori can undergo his medical.

That will take place in the United States, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Calafiori will fly to the US, where Arsenal are on a pre-season tour, to be put through his medical paces.

Arsenal will hope the Italian comes through the tests without an issue, after which he can put pen to paper to a contract.

Calafiori was a key man in Bologna booking a spot in next season’s Champions League last term, while he also stood out for Italy at Euro 2024 earlier this summer.