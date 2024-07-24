Harrison Burrows is to undergo his medical at Sheffield United ahead of joining the Blades, according to Sky Sports News.

The left-back is in the final year of his contract at Peterborough United and there has been a battle for his services.

It is one that Sheffield United have come out on top in and they are to pay Posh £3m to take Burrows to Bramall Lane.

The Blades are now closing in on their man and he is to have a medical with the club today.

Chris Wilder will hope that Burrows can come through the checks without an issue and then proceed to putting pen to paper to join Sheffield United.

Wilder suffered a blow recently when Jayden Bogle pushed through a move to rivals Leeds United.

He will strengthen his left-back options with Burrows though, who was a prolific provider of assists at Peterborough last term.

Burrows was voted the Player of the Season in League One last term.