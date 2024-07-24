Rangers boss Philippe Clement has revealed that Todd Cantwell has asked to leave Ibrox this summer as he wants another adventure.

Landing midfielder Cantwell was considered to be a coup for Rangers when they took him north of the border from Norwich City.

Clement has regularly trusted in Cantwell during his time in charge at Ibrox and the boss admits he has a good relationship with him, but the midfielder now wants to go.

The Rangers boss revealed that Cantwell came to speak to him to ask to leave, which Clement then requested he have a longer think about.

The extra time made no difference and Cantwell is adamant he wants to depart the Gers, explaining he wants another adventure.

Clement told a press conference: “I want to speak about Todd Cantwell, who came in my office a while ago, and we have a really good relationship so we talked long about that, but he came a while ago to say he feels ready for another adventure, another challenge.

“I spoke with him because I think Rangers is a really good club for him and I wanted to give him time also.

“That’s why the last couple of weeks I didn’t speak about this, but he came back with the same request, so I’m going to be focused in the next couple of weeks in that way on the guys who are with their heads with Rangers.”

Clement also admitted he does not know if Cantwell is close to sealing a move elsewhere yet.

The development is a worry for Clement, who will have to replace Cantwell.