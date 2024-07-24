Tottenham Hotspur are close to signing South Korean talent Min-hyuk Yang from Gangwon, but will wait until January to take him to England, according to football.london.

The teenager from South Korea has already featured in 24 K League games for his team, having made ten goal contributions.

Tottenham scouts have taken note of the 18-year-old’s potential and the club have been trying to capture him.

Spurs have a keen eye on Korean talents, especially given the success that Heung-min Son has enjoyed at the club.

They are now closing in on adding yet another player from the same country to the Tottenham dressing room in the shape of Yang.

However, the London-based club will have to wait until January to take him to England to allow Yang to finish the season with Gangwon.

It remains to be seen how much Tottenham have to spend to get hands on the teenager.

Yang can operate down both flanks and has represented his country at Under-16 and Under-17 levels.

Tottenham know the art of playing the waiting game having just waited four months to confirm the arrival of Lucas Bergvall.