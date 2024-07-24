Watford are still chasing the services of QPR defender Kenneth Paal as they look to bolster their backline this summer, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Hornets struggled with a leaky defence last term in the Championship with 61 goals conceded, a total that was only four goals better than Birmingham City, who were relegated.

Adding at the back is a major priority for Watford before the window slams shut and they are admirers of QPR’s Paal.

The left-back fits the bill for what Watford want and they are keeping their interest in the 27-year-old alive.

Paal is now into the final year of his contract at Loftus Road and Watford are prepared to do a deal to snap him up.

He was a regular for QPR in the Championship last season and enjoyed 44 outings in the hoops of the R’s.

Paal played in both QPR’s meetings with Watford last term, giving the Hornets an up close look at him.

The defender joined QPR in the summer of 2022 and penned a three-year deal.