West Brom are in talks to land an international midfielder and are pushing to get the deal done despite Preston North End also being in the mix.

Carlos Corberan wants to add to his midfield options as the start of the new campaign looms large and he has set his sights on doing business in Belgium.

The West Brom boss, who could lose Okay Yokuslu this summer amid interest from Trabzonspor, is keen on Northern Ireland international Isaac Price.

The Baggies are in talks to land Price, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, and it is thought he would be sold by Standard Liege for €2m.

Price is keen to make the move to the Hawthorns, but personal terms have not been agreed and are being discussed.

Preston are also interested in potentially signing Price, however at present West Brom are the side pushing to get a deal over the line.

Standard Liege feel the former Everton midfielder could go and are now actively looking for a replacement.

Price came through the youth set-up at Everton, but was snapped up by Standard Liege last year and has played regularly in Belgium.

He won his first senior Northern Ireland cap in March last year.