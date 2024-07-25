Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has turned down an offer from West Ham and is pushing for a move to Inter, according to The Athletic.

West Hama are closing in on signing Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich but Wan-Bissaka was also a big target.

Manchester United have been keen to move him and their move for Mazraoui is hinging on selling the England defender.

However, Wan-Bissaka is claimed to have turned down an offer to join the Hammers in the ongoing transfer window.

The Manchester United star has a clear preference and wants to join Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Wan-Bissaka is prepared to wait until next year to join them on a free transfer if a deal cannot be agreed upon this summer.

Manchester United are still in the race for Mazraoui as the deal with West Ham is not done yet.

However, they will not be able to make their move until Wan-Bissaka leaves Old Trafford this summer.