Ajax are ‘firmly in the race’ for the signature of Everton target Jake O’Brien, who is expected to leave Lyon this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 23-year-old centre-back has come on leaps and bounds since leaving Crystal Palace for French side Lyon last summer.

Lyon signed him for less than £1m last year but are now reportedly demanding somewhere around £25m in the ongoing transfer window.

Everton are amongst the Premier League clubs who are pushing to take O’Brien to the Premier League ahead of the new season.

However, it has been claimed that Ajax are now ‘firmly in the race’ to secure a deal for the Ireland international this summer.

The Dutch giants have identified O’Brien as a top defensive target and are pushing to take him to the Netherlands capital in the coming weeks.

Ajax’s interest in him has added one more dimension to the saga surrounding the Irish defender’s future moving forward.

O’Brien is also reportedly attracted interest from other clubs in Europe with sides in Italy also interested in signing him.