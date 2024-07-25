Jacob Widell Zetterstrom might not arrive at Derby County until the end of the transfer window as his current club Djurgarden need to secure a replacement.

A agreement is in place for the goalkeeper to make the move to Pride Park, for an initial £1.4m, and the switch is expected to happen.

When it will be pushed over the line though remains unclear, with Djurgarden continuing to count on Zetterstrom between the sticks.

He is due to play for the Swedish club in the Europa Conference League qualifiers and could even stay on the books until the end of August in one scenario.

Djurgarden sporting director Bosse Andersen told Swedish daily Expressen: “Yes, absolutely [he will play in the Europa Conference League qualifier].

“He will be available for us for a longer period of time and at the latest until the English transfer window closes.

“It is from there that we have discussed and then we can think in many ways that he is worth that chance.”

Djurgarden will face Progres Niedercorn in the Europa Conference League qualifiers, with the first leg to take place today and the return in early August.

Derby will want Zetterstrom, who has also attracted interest from Wolves, in through the door as soon as possible.