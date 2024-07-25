Bristol City have not made any progress on their interest in Burnley attacking midfielder Scott Twine, according to Sky Sports.

Twine, 25, spent the second half of the season on loan at Ashton Gate and did enough for Bristol City to want him back.

A host of other clubs are also interested in the attacking midfielder, but new Burnley boss Scott Parker wants to run the rule over him.

As a result, Bristol City have not made much progress on their bid to re-sign Twine.

The Robins look like needing to wait to see whether Parker decides to keep the midfielder at Turf Moor for next season.

With Burnley back in the Championship, Parker may feel that Twine can be an effective weapon in their promotion bid.

Twine scored in Bristol City’s penultimate game of the season last term, a home win over Rotherham United.

The attacking midfielder still has another two years left to run on his contract at Burnley.