Celtic face disappointment in their bid to bring a left-back to Celtic Park as his club are not interested in letting him go, according to the Express & Star.

Brendan Rodgers is stepping up his efforts to strengthen the Celtic squad and the Scottish giants are expected to bring in a left-back, having not replaced Alexandro Bernabei.

Wolves defender Hugo Bueno is of interest and has been playing second fiddle to Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Celtic have opened discussions with the Premier League club over a move to take Bueno to Scotland.

No agreement has been reached between Wolves and Celtic though and now it has been revealed that the Premier League side have no interest in allowing Bueno to leave.

It remains to be seen if Celtic might be able to convince Wolves to change their stance.

Bueno featured in 25 games for Wolves last season, though most of his appearances came off the bench.

Ait-Nouri was linked with a move away from Molineux earlier in the summer with Liverpool and Manchester City having shown interest.

Celtic are currently in the United States on their pre-season tour; Wolves are also in the country.