Celtic have started discussions with Wolverhampton Wanderers to take full-back Hugo Bueno on loan for next season but no agreement has been reached yet, according to the BBC.

A product of Wolves’ youth academy, the 21-year-old is down the pecking order in Gary O’Neil’s team with Rayan Ait-Nouri preferred ahead of him.

In the two seasons he has been in and around the senior team, Bueno has notched up 48 appearances, mostly being used off the bench.

Celtic wanted the defender earlier this year, and made a failed attempt to sign him in January as well.

They are back on his trail and attempts are now being made to take him to Scotland.

The two clubs are holding discussions over a loan move but no agreement has yet been reached between the two clubs.

The Bhoys need a left-back and feel that Bueno fits the bill.

Bueno is currently on Wolves’ pre-season trip to the United States, while Celtic are also in the United States.

The Scottish champions will hope to make progress on a deal soon.