Charlton Athletic have held an interest in goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, amid speculation of a move to the Valley for him, according to the South London Press.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones is continuing to look to bolster his squad ahead of the start of the new League One season next month.

Experienced shot-stopper Begovic is a free agent following his departure from Championship side QPR.

A number of clubs have looked at Begovic this summer, including Blackburn Rovers, while Celtic were linked with him.

Charlton have also been mooted as suitors of the shot-stopper.

And the Addicks did have Begovic on their radar at the start of the summer.

Begovic is a player that the Charlton recruitment team are aware of and have considered.

The experienced goalkeeper remains without a club and is able to move as a free agent.

Begovic, 37, made 45 appearances in the Championship last season for QPR and kept 13 clean sheets in the process.