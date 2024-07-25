League One outfit Charlton Athletic are set to land Jamaica international forward Kaheim Dixon, who is ‘very, very quick’, according to the South London Press.

The Addicks have been busy in the summer transfer window so far, but boss Nathan Jones wants more forward options for next term.

Dixon fits the bill for Jones and the Charlton boss is poised to take him to the Valley.

Jamaican Premier League winger Dixon has played for the Jamaica national team eight times already.

And now it has been suggested that the Addicks are on the verge of signing the Arnett Gardens forward, who is ‘very, very quick’.

The teenager made seven-goal contributions in his 13 all-competition appearances for the Jamaican outfit last term.

The 19-year-old, who played for Jamaica at the recent Copa America, is seen as a bright prospect for the future and he is set to arrive in England.

Jones will be looking to make the move of Dixon’s pace to terrorise League One defences.

Now it remains to be seen when the Addicks formally announce the deal to confirm Dixon’s capture.