Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have not put bids in for a Serie A winger they have been credited with wanting ‘as of now’.

Both London sides are expected to be active in the transfer market over the coming weeks as the new Premier League campaign approaches.

Attacking options are something that they are on the lookout for and they have been linked with a move for an Italian winger.

Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa is the player that Chelsea and Tottenham are suggested to want, but according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, there are no bids from either club for him ‘as of now’.

Chiesa ‘could leave’ this summer though and Juventus are claimed to want €20m for him.

Tottenham have hugely brought down their wage bill already this summer and recently shipped Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg out.

Chelsea meanwhile are backing new boss Enzo Maresca and Chiesa could fit the bill.

Chiesa, 26, is now into the final year of his Juventus contract and the Bianconeri are prepared to cash in.

He scored nine times in 33 Serie A games for Juventus last term.