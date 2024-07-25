Paris Saint-Germain have had no talks with Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho about a potential deal this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Sancho re-joined training with Manchester United this summer after sorting out his issues with manager Erik ten Hag once he returned to base earlier this month.

The winger is still being linked with a move away from the Red Devils with clubs such as Juventus and Borussia Dortmund interested in him.

It recently emerged that PSG are keen to sign the winger and there is also talk of personal terms getting agreed upon between the Parisians and the Englishman.

However, it has been claimed that there have been no conversations between PSG and Sancho over a potential deal.

The Parisians have the winger on their shortlist of targets but for the moment, there are no active negotiations.

Sancho is not a priority at the moment and the club are focused on other targets this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the winger is still at Old Trafford at the end of the ongoing transfer window.