AC Milan are holding fresh talks with Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Emerson Royal in the summer transfer window.

The Rossoneri appeared to have abandoned the idea of signing the wing-back earlier this month after they failed to get anywhere close to Tottenham’s asking price of €25m.

AC Milan’s initial offer was less than half of what Tottenham were demanding and the Serie A giants cooled their interest in him.

Royal has agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri and is keen to move to the San Siro this summer.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, fresh attempts are being made by AC Milan to revive a deal for the Brazilian.

They are holding fresh conversations with Tottenham to try and figure out an agreement for a transfer.

It has been claimed that the parties are closer than they were previously when it comes to the fee.

However, no deal is still in place and more negotiations will happen in the coming days to find an agreement.