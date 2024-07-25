Newly-promoted Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah have made a significantly higher bid than Southampton for Metz star Lamine Camara, but Saints are working on a new offer.

Still just 20, Camara already has a full Ligue 1 season under his belt, though he was unable to prevent his side losing their top-flight status at the end of the campaign.

Newly promoted Premier League side Southampton have identified potential in the Senegalese international and are pushing to sign him.

Saints have bid for Camara, but the proposal was rejected by Metz, who want to earn more money.

In the meantime, interest has also emerged from Saudi Arabia in the form of newly-promoted side Al-Qadsiah, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Al-Qadsiah have offered Metz €16m for Camara’s services.

That is more than Southampton have put on the table and the pressure is on Saints to respond, which they are expected to do soon as they are working on a new offer.

However, Camara is not keen on making the move to Saudi Arabia and Al-Qadsiah will have to hope he has a chance of heart.

For the moment, Camara does not want to take the Saudi interest further.