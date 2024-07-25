FC Twente want to wrap up the capture of a Rangers star as quickly as possible.

The Gers are poised to experience a summer of real change and could see the key trio of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Todd Cantwell leave.

Other players are also expected to depart Ibrox and striker Sam Lammers is on the chopping block, currently training with the reserves.

The Dutch hitman is the subject of big interest from FC Twente and though it was thought a deal was far down the line, the Tukkers’ technical director recently denied those suggestions.

However, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf (via Voetbal Primeur), Twente hope to complete the signing of Lammers quickly.

Twente are keen to have the goalscorer at their disposal as soon as is possible.

Lammers was in superb form during the second half of the season when he was on loan in the Eredivisie at FC Utrecht.

Utrecht had been hoping to keep hold of Lammers, but found his wage demands and Rangers’ fee demands to be a bridge too far.